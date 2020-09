Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

His second-inning solo shot off Anibal Sanchez got the Rays on the board. Lowe has started four straight games, going 6-for-14 with all three of his homers on the year, and he should be a consistent presence in the Rays' lineup over the final days of the regular season.