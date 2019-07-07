Lowe will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and will bat fifth Sunday against the Yankees.

After he was on the bench in his first game back with the big club Thursday, Lowe has started in all three of the Rays' subsequent games. The lefty-hitting slugger will notably draw into the lineup for the series finale, even with the Rays facing a southpaw (James Paxton) for the second straight day. Lowe was able to overcome the lefty-on-lefty matchup with CC Sabathia on Saturday, going deep for the second time of the series in the seventh inning of the Rays' 4-3 win.