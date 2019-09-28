Lowe went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Lowe made some solid contributions from the latter half of the order in the postseason-clinching win, churning out his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 1 in the process. The rookie has only three extra-base hits during the month when factoring in Friday's two-bagger, but his season line remains a solid .272/.335/.469 (164 plate appearances) heading into the final pair of regular-season contests.