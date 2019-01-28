Rays' Nathaniel Lowe: Expects to report to Rays' camp
Lowe is expected to earn an invitation to the Rays' big-league camp, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe isn't expected to compete for an Opening Day roster spot in camp, as he's appeared in just 28 games at Triple-A, but that won't stop the Rays from getting a look at the youngster against major-league pitching. The 23-year-old climbed from High-A Charlotte to Triple-A Durham over the course of the 2018 campaign, slashing a combined .330/.416/.568 with 27 homers and 102 RBI across all three stops (130 games). If Lowe is able to hold his own against Triple-A pitching to begin the 2019 season, he could make his big-league debut sometime over the summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...