Rays manager Kevin Cash said Fairbanks (lat) could be ready to face hitters in live batting practice June 27, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fairbanks will likely continue to ramp up through bullpen sessions this week before the Rays determine if he's ready to take the next step forward in his throwing progression. The 28-year-old was expected to hold a key late-inning role for the Rays in 2022 but he has yet to make his season debut after suffering a right lat strain late in spring training.