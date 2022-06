Fairbanks (lat) will throw live batting practice on Monday before pitching in a Florida Complex League game Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 28-year-old has been cleared to face live hitters and if all goes well Monday will advance to game action. Following the FCL appearance, Fairbanks is then expected to join Triple-A Durham for what's likely to be multiple rehab appearances since he's been sidelined since late March by the lat strain.