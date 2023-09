Pinto went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Red Sox.

Pinto extended Tampa's lead to 7-0 in the third inning with a two-run, 424-foot blast off Tanner Houck. The 26-year-old Pinto has taken over as the Rays' primary option behind the plate -- he's gone 10-for-50 (.200) in his last 16 games, though five of his hits have been home runs. Overall, Pinto's batting .245 with a .717 OPS, six homers, 16 RBI and eight runs scored through 96 plate appearances this season.