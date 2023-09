Pinto went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 7-4 win over Seattle.

Pinto's 108.7-mph home run in the seventh inning tied the game and chased George Kirby from his start. The 25-year-old has seen increased playing time since Francisco Mejia was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Aug. 28. Pinto has started six games and hit two home runs since that time. He should continue to split time behind the plate in Tampa Bay with Christian Bethancourt.