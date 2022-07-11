The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday.
Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.