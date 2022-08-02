Pinto is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

After starting three of the past four games behind the plate, Pinto will cede catching duties to Christian Bethancourt on Tuesday. Though Pinto temporarily finds himself atop the depth chart at catcher, both he and Bethancourt could soon see their opportunities take a hit after top backstop Francisco Mejia (shoulder) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.