Pinto is currently the only catcher on the Rays 40-man roster and is expected to get a lot of opportunity in the starting lineup, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Pinto emerged as a viable backup across the second half of the 2023 season, but he should see a more significant role with both Christian Bethancourt and Francisco Mejia in new organizations. Across 105 plate appearances last year, Pinto posted a .204 ISO and 98 wRC+, though those marks also came with a 32.4 percent strikeout rate and only a 1.9 percent walk rate. His batting average could be a significant concern as a result, though Pinto should be well-positioned to be a regular in the lineup.