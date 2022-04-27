Pinto went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in an 8-4 loss Tuesday against the Mariners.

Pinto entered the game in the fifth inning as a defensive replacement after Mike Zunino left with a bicep strain. After striking out in his first at-bat, he homered off Matt Koch in the seventh for his first major-league hit. The 25-year-old has been in the Rays' organization since 2014, compiling a .278/.334/.434 batting line across eight minor league seasons. With Zunino leaving the game with an injury and Francisco Mejia on the COVID-19 injured list, Pinto may be in line for more playing time in the near future.