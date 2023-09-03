Pinto will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pinto seems to have moved into a timeshare at catcher with Christian Bethancourt, as the two backstops have now alternated turns behind the plate over the past 12 games. Since his call-up from Triple-A Durham on July 21, Pinto is hitting .295 but hasn't offered much production in other categories (one home run, no stolen bases, five RBI and two runs over 46 plate appearances).