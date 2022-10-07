Pinto was left off the Rays' 26-man roster ahead of their AL Wild Card series with the Guardians.

With Francisco Mejia returning from the paternity list Friday, Pinto was no longer needed to serve as the backup option behind Christian Bethancourt at catcher heading into the postseason. The 25-year-old produced a .213 average with two homers, 10 RBI and five runs scored over 25 games in the big leagues this season and appears unlikely to be considered for a roster spot moving forward barring any injuries.