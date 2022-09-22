site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Rene Pinto: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday.
The Rays had been carrying Pinto as a third catcher, but they'll drop down to two backstops for the time being. Pinto is hitting .211/.241/.316 with two home runs in 24 games.
