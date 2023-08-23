Pinto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pinto had started behind the dish in three of the Rays' last four games, going 3-for-11 with a home run and four RBI. Despite the uptick in playing time of late, Pinto is still expected to serve as the Rays' No. 2 catcher behind Christian Bethancourt, who is back behind the dish Wednesday. Pinto should still have a decent amount of job security on the major-league roster after the Rays designated Francisco Mejia (knee) for assignment Tuesday upon reinstating him from the 10-day injured list.