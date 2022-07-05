Pinto will start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pinto will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in six games and looks as though he's carving out more work behind the plate than anticipated following his call-up from Triple-A Durham on June 10 help replace injured backstop Mike Zunino (shoulder). At the very least, Pinto may be part of a timeshare at catcher with Francisco Mejia, who isn't holding up to his reputation as a bat-first backstop by producing a .629 OPS on the season.