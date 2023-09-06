Pinto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Pinto has split the catcher role evenly across the last two weeks with Christian Bethancourt, and he's made the case to maintain that playing time by hitting .357 with three homers and nine RBI across 12 games. After his home run Tuesday, he's also gone deep into back-to-back games and has four extra-base knocks in his last six contests. Pinto has the profile of a backup catcher after progressing slowly through the Rays' minor-league system, though he did post 125 and 116 wRC+ marks with Triple-A Durham in 2021 and 2022, respectively.