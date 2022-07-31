Pinto will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win, Pinto will be rewarded with his third start in the last four contests. He may have overtaken Christian Bethancourt as the Rays' top catcher while Francisco Mejia (shoulder) is on the shelf, but even if that's the case, Pinto's fantasy upside is minimal. In 64 plate appearances with the big club this season, Pinto is slashing .210/.234/.323 with two home runs and nine RBI.