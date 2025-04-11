Palacios (finger) will play in rehab games with Double-A Montgomery on Saturday and Sunday before being re-evaluated, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios logged five at-bats Friday in the Florida Complex League and reported no issues with his right ring finger afterward. He has received clearance to advance his rehab to Double-A, which would seem to put a return to the big-league club next week on the table. While Palacios didn't light the world on fire last season, he stole 19 bases in 20 attempts and figures to see fairly steady playing time upon his return given the other injuries to the Tampa Bay outfield.