Rays' Richie Palacios: Another start at first base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palacios is starting at first base and batting seventh in Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.
Palacios made his first professional start at first base Saturday against the Guardians, and he's back at the position Tuesday. It's his third straight start overall against right-handed pitching. The 28-year-old has missed most of this season with myriad injuries, but he could see regular reps versus righties down the stretch.