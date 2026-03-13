Rays' Richie Palacios: Back in action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palacios (back) will start at third base and bat eighth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Palacios is ready to roll after missing a week-plus of action with back tightness. The 28-year-old is 2-for-15 at the dish so far this spring and is projected for a utility role this season in Tampa Bay.
