Palacios (knee) is headed to Triple-A Durham to resume his rehab assignment, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Palacios has been sidelined since late April with a sprained right knee, having been pulled off his initial rehab assignment in late June following a setback. He's been cleared for game action again and will take reps in the outfield and at second base with Durham, per Rays manager Kevin Cash. It's not clear how many rehab contests Palacios might need before returning to the Rays' active roster.