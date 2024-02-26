Palacios will see the majority of his playing time in the outfield but has also been working out at second base this spring, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Rays acquired Palacios in a trade with the Cardinals this winter. Across two big-league seasons, he's played nearly exclusively in the outfield, though in typical fashion the Rays want to create as much versatility on their roster as possible. Palacios' fit at second base in particular is curious, as he hits lefty as does projected primary starter Brandon Lowe.