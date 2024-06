Palacios is out of the lineup Friday against the Nationals, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The lefty-hitting Palacios will begin from the dugout as southpaw Mitchell Parker takes the mound for Washington. The 27-year-old outfielder started every game of Tampa Bay's most recent series against Seattle, going 4-for-12 with four runs and two RBI. Randy Arozarena will move to left field and bat second in place of Palacios.