Palacios went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to Texas.

Palacios' solo shot in the seventh inning was his first hit as a Ray. He also stole his first bag of the season. The 26-year-old is now 1-for-8 on the year but has already drawn four walks. Palacios should continue to primarily see time against righties.