Palacios (finger) has yet to regain full grip strength with his right hand, which will further delay his return from the 10-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Palacios was placed on the IL prior to Opening Day after fracturing the tip of his right ring finger late in spring training. The Rays had initially been hopeful that Palacios would require an abbreviated stay on the IL, but with the utility player not healing as quickly as anticipated, an early-April return no longer looks to be in the cards. Once Palacios is able to regain full grip strength, he'll need to build up through numerous live batting practice sessions and simulated games before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Palacios' continued absence should help extend Kameron Misner's and Jake Mangum's time with the big club.