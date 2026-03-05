Rays' Richie Palacios: Nursing lower-back tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palacios is currently sidelined with lower-back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Palacios last played Tuesday. Rays manager Kevin Cash said that the utility player will receive "a couple days of treatment and see where we go from there." Palacios is 2-for-15 with one stolen base so far during Grapefruit League action.
