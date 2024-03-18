Between Josh Lowe's oblique injury and Jonny DeLuca's right-hand fracture, Palacios has a good chance to make the Opening Day roster and earn frequent playing time, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Palacios has three homers this spring and has been playing all three outfield positions. Both he and Harold Ramirez might get more reps than anticipated early on this season. "He's done a good job. He gives very competitive, good at-bats. He's driven the ball really, really well," manager Kevin Cash said. "Continuing to work on the defense in the outfield, be the best outfielder he can be [and that] will help out his opportunities."