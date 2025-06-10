Palacios (knee) has been sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays to begin a rehab assignment.

Palacios has been cleared to play in games after going through various baseball activities. The utility player has been limited to only one game this season, first because of a fractured finger and more recently due to a sprained right knee. Because he last played a game on April 17, Palacios will likely require a good number of rehab contests before being activated from the 10-day injured list.