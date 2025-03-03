Palacios could be used at up to six positions during the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios had a strong performance in Sunday's Grapefruit League game, collecting two hits in three at-bats -- including a double. Manager Kevin Cash also noted Palacios's strong play in right field, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. He may not have a regular starting role at one position, though Palacios's defensive versatility should mean he remains in the lineup several days each week.