Palacios is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto.

The Rays are rolling out an all-right-handed bat lineup Saturday against Blue Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi, and Palacios will be replaced by Amed Rosario in right field. Over the first two games of the season, Palacios has gone 0-for-4 with three walks.

