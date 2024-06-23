Palacios went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

The 27-year-old began the day on the bench, but when Amed Rosario (face) got hit by a 99.6 mph Jared Jones fastball in the first inning, Palacios entered the lineup and ended up being the only Ray with multiple hits in the game. Brandon Lowe (toe) also went down Saturday and figures to miss some time, so Palacios could move into a full-time role in the short term -- Tampa Bay isn't scheduled to face a left-handed starter until they begin a series against the Nationals next weekend. On the season, Palacios is slashing .237/.332/.333 with four homers, 14 RBI, 31 runs and 11 steals in 64 contests.