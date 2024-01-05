The Cardinals traded Palacios to the Rays on Friday in exchange for Andrew Kittredge, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Shortly after sending Luke Raley to the Mariners, the Rays will replenish their outfield depth by acquiring Palacios. The 26-year-old Palacios showed promise late in the season with St. Louis, slashing .258/.307/.516 with six homers and 16 RBI across 102 plate appearances. With Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Josh Lowe already in Tampa Bay's outfield, Palacios will likely begin the season on the Rays' bench.