default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Palacios will see some time at third base during spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios has shown versatility during his major-league career, where he has seen most of his playing time in the outfield corners and at second base. He should get a fair amount of playing time at the keystone behind Gavin Lux. Although Palacios has played third base in just two major-league games, the Rays expanding his utility in order to improve his chances of making the Opening Day roster. Palacios slashed .333/396/.452 with four steals, one home run and three RBI across 48 plate appearances for Tampa Bay in 2025.

More News