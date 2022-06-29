Thompson will be placed on the restricted list and won't travel with Tampa Bay for the upcoming five-game series in Toronto, which begins Thursday, due to Canada's vaccination requirement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Thompson allowed a walk and had two strikeouts over two scoreless innings during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers, but he won't be available to face the Blue Jays on the road since he's apparently unvaccinated. The 30-year-old will be able to rejoin the team ahead of Monday's game at Boston.