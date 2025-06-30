Rays' Shane McClanahan: Full-intensity bullpen on tap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McClanahan (triceps) is scheduled to throw a full-intensity bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
McClanahan was shut down briefly as he battles through a nerve issue in his pitching arm, but he received the go-ahead from Dr. Gregory J. Pearl on June 17 to resume throwing and will take another step in his progression Tuesday. The hope is that McClanahan will be ready to rejoin the Rays' rotation sometime in August, but he has numerous boxes to check before that can become a reality.
More News
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Resumes mound work•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Good news from nerve specialist•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Resumes throwing program•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Visiting nerve specialist•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Throws successful bullpen session•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Set for bullpen session•