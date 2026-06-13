Rays' Shane McClanahan: Goes just four innings in loss

McClanahan (6-4) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over four innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Friday.

McClanahan failed to reach the five-inning mark for the first time since April 19 versus the Pirates. The southpaw has had some spotty performances lately, allowing four runs in three of his last five outings. In that span, he's given up a total of 13 runs across 24.1 innings. On a positive note, he matched his season high with seven strikeouts Friday. He's now at a 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 66:22 K:BB across 64 innings over 13 starts. McClanahan is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Dodgers, which may be a matchup for fantasy managers to avoid given his recent inconsistency.