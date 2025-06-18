Rays manager Kevin Cash said that McClanahan (triceps) received "very good" news from nerve specialist Dr. Gregory J. Pearl on Tuesday and should resume throwing off a mound "soon," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan was shut down briefly after not feeling 100 percent during a 10-12 pitch bullpen session June 7. He resumed flat-ground work Tuesday and the hope is that the lefty "got some good peace of mind" as a result of his meeting with Dr. Pearl, per Cash. Prior to the setback, McClanahan was tracking toward a season debut in late July. It's unclear what a revised timetable looks like, but it now seems unlikely he would be ready before August.