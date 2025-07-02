Rays' Shane McClanahan: Increases effort in bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McClanahan (triceps) threw a full-intensity bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
The Rays reported that the session went well, but no further details were offered. McClanahan is expected to throw at least one more bullpen session before further increasing his workload as he continues to progress toward a potential return in August.
More News
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Full-intensity bullpen on tap•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Resumes mound work•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Good news from nerve specialist•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Resumes throwing program•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Visiting nerve specialist•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Throws successful bullpen session•