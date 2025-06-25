Rays' Shane McClanahan: Resumes mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McClanahan (triceps) threw off a mound Wednesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
It appears to be his first time throwing off the bump since he was shut down for a bit earlier this month. McClanahan visited a nerve specialist following the brief shutdown period and that doctor gave the go-ahead to ramp things back up. There is no timetable for McClanahan's return to the Rays' rotation.
