Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that McClanahan (triceps) played catch from 100-plus feet last week and the pitcher "says it's the best he's felt," Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

McClanahan was shut down for a bit due to ongoing issues with his nerve-related triceps injury, but Cash seemed to offer a much more optimistic tone Monday when discussing the pitcher's progress. The southpaw will visit with Dr. Gregory J. Pearl, a nerve specialist, in Texas on Tuesday, and there could be more information regarding McClanahan's long-term outlook following that exam.