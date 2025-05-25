default-cbs-image
McClanahan (triceps) threw from 90 feet Friday, MLB.com reports.

McClanahan had been throwing from 60 feet in early May but began to feel discomfort. However, he received reassuring imaging results and is now back in a throwing program. He remains without a timetable to return but is expected to be sidelined until at least July.

