default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McClanahan (triceps) threw a short box bullpen session Tuesday and has a full bullpen session scheduled for Friday, MLB.com reports.

The Rays continue to offer optimistic news about McClanahan, as imaging has revealed no structural issues with his arm. He'll continue to ramp up his throwing intensity but will be sidelined until after the All-Star break.

More News