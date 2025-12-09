Matz agreed to a two-year contract with the Rays on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Matz will suit up for the sixth different team in his veteran career after coming to terms on what's believed to be a multi-year contract with Tampa Bay. The southpaw was used in a variety of scenarios during the 2025 campaign with Boston and St. Louis, which included him securing the first two saves of his big-league career in five chances. Matz will presumably be in store for high-leverage opportunities in 2026 with the Rays.