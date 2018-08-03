Rays' Tommy Pham: Hits disabled list with fractured foot
Pham was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured foot Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Pham was pulled from Thursday's game against the Angels after being hit by a pitch in his right foot. Initial tests indicated that he suffered nothing worse than a bruise, but apparently further tests indicated that he did indeed suffer a fracture. The Rays hope he can return within a month. Adam Kolarek was called up to take his place on the roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...