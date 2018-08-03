Rays' Tommy Pham: Hits disabled list with fractured foot

Pham was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured foot Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Pham was pulled from Thursday's game against the Angels after being hit by a pitch in his right foot. Initial tests indicated that he suffered nothing worse than a bruise, but apparently further tests indicated that he did indeed suffer a fracture. The Rays hope he can return within a month. Adam Kolarek was called up to take his place on the roster.