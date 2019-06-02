D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

D'Arnaud was behind the plate for Saturday's 6-2 loss, but he's set to see his opportunities decline considerably after the Rays activated top catcher Mike Zunino (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Friday. Since being acquired from the Dodgers on May 10, d'Arnaud has slashed a pedestrian .186/.265/.233 in 49 plate appearances.