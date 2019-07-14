D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

D'Arnaud started two of the Rays' first three games out of the All-Star break, racking up four hits, four runs and an RBI in those contests. He remains the No. 2 catcher for Tampa Bay, but his surge at the plate in recent weeks has allowed him to cut into Mike Zunino's playing time. Additionally, d'Arnaud's ability to play first base occasionally presents another avenue to entering the lineup.