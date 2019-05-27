D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored in Monday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The catcher had gone just 3-for-29 (.103 batting average) since joining the Rays earlier in May, but d'Arnaud doubled that hit total in one fell swoop. He's still looking for his first RBI with Tampa, and time could be running out for him to get it with Mike Zunino (quad) and Michael Perez (oblique) both close to beginning rehab assignments.