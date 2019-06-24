D'Arnaud went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over Oakland.

In three appearances as the leadoff batter in the last week, d'Arnaud has turned in a pair of 2-for-5 outings and an 0-for-4 performance. In 26 games with the Rays, the 30-year-old is batting .241 with four long balls and 16 RBI.